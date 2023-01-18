Man Utd's most expensive transfer salesGOAL
Manchester United most expensive player sales - How the Red Devils made £625 million in outgoing transfers

Manchester United have made some decent sales since the turn of the century, which boosted their coffers significantly

Manchester United are one of the most iconic clubs in the world. Period.

The Red Devils are known for their incredible history, one that was based on developing and promoting young talent in order to lay a firm foundation in England's footballing history.

While United's academy remains one of the best in the world, since the turn of the millennium, they have used their immense global appeal to not only attract but also sell some of the greatest talent in the world.

They have made some astonishing player sales, with some of the biggest names leaving Old Trafford for a mammoth fee.

Who ranks among the top most expensive sales made by the Red Devils?

Let's take a look!

Manchester United biggest transfer sales by season

SeasonBiggest SaleFeeTotal Sales
2022-23Andreas Pereira£10m£16.60m
2021-22Daniel James£25m£25m
2020-21Chris Smalling£18.1m£19.60m
2019-20Romelu Lukaku£70m£74.88m
2018-19Daley Blind£14m£31m
2017-18Henrikh Mkhitaryan£35m£44.70m
2016-17Morgan Schneiderlin£24m£47.05m
2015-16Angel Di Maria£44.3m£70.58m
2014-15Danny Welbeck£16m£37.50m
2013-14NoneNilNil
2012-13Dimitar Berbatov£5m£8m
2011-12John O'Shea£6m£9.30m
2010-11Zoran Tosic£8m£14m
2009-10Cristiano Ronaldo£80m£87.75m
2008-09Gerard Pique£5m£6.75m
2007-08Gabriel Heinze£8m£31.10m
2006-07Ruud van Nistelrooy£10m£12.20m
2005-06Phil Neville£3.5m£5.3m
2004-05Nicky Butt£2.5m£6m
2003-04David Beckham£25m£40m
2002-03Dwight Yorke£2.6m£2.6m
2001-02Jaap Stam£18m£29.75m
2000-01Danny Higginbotham£2m£5.40m
Total£625.06m

*All figures are taken from Transfermarkt unless stated otherwise

Manchester United top 10 most expensive sales

