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Manchester United monitor Club Brugge defender as potential Luke Shaw replacement
Manchester United track Seys
Manchester United have turned their focus to Seys after missing out on primary targets Nathaniel Brown and Lewis Hall during the summer transfer window. According to journalist Ekrem Konur, the club are closely monitoring Seys as a backup or successor to Shaw. United sent scouts to evaluate Seys, watching him provide two assists in a 3-0 victory over Genk. Director of recruitment Christopher Vivell is an admirer of Seys, who is tied to his current club until mid-2029.
Shaw's uncertain future
The search for a new left-back comes amid ongoing availability issues for Shaw. The 31-year-old, who joined Manchester United in 2014 and has a contract expiring in June 2027, has played four Premier League matches this season, providing one assist. However, he has already been left out of the squad for three matches across all competitions. Overall, Shaw has made 329 appearances and scored five goals for the club, winning the Europa League, the FA Cup, two League Cups and the Community Shield.
Lewis Hall remains an option
While Seys is firmly on the radar, Manchester United could still revisit their interest in Newcastle United defender Hall. The club were previously put off by a £75 million asking price in the final days of the window.
However, Tyrone Marshall, chief Manchester United correspondent for the Manchester Evening News, stated on the 'United! United! United!' YouTube channel: "It’s hard to say 8 months out, but I think there’s a good chance they sign Lewis Hall next year." Until then, Seys represents a strong alternative.
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What next for Manchester United?
Manchester United will keep close tabs on Seys as the current season progresses. Carrick and the recruitment team will assess whether to launch a formal bid in January or wait until the summer transfer window to secure defensive reinforcements, providing adequate cover for Shaw as they aim for long-term stability.
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