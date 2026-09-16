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Back on the radar! Red Devils reboot pursuit of Everton's £80m defensive colossus Branthwaite
Red Devils revive interest in Everton star
Manchester United are keeping close tabs on Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite as they eye major defensive additions to strengthen Michael Carrick's back line, according to Football Insider. The 24-year-old has long featured high on Old Trafford's recruitment shortlist following impressive displays in recent seasons.
Concerns over United's defensive solidity have emerged just four matches into the new Premier League campaign.
With Carrick seeking elite options, Old Trafford officials view Branthwaite as an ideal long-term target to anchor their defence.
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Former chief scout confirms monitoring plan
Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown confirmed that Old Trafford talent spotters are actively monitoring the Englishman following his return to David Moyes' starting lineup. Interested clubs previously backed away after Branthwaite missed 31 matches across all competitions during the 2025-26 season due to recurring hamstring problems.
Brown revealed that United plan to track his durability over the entirety of the current campaign before making a formal approach.
"Branthwaite is somebody who has been high on their list for a long time," Brown said. "Man United are going to have scouts watching him closely this season, because if he can get back to the sort of form he's shown before, he will certainly be an option."
Long-term contract poses negotiation obstacle
A January transfer remains unlikely, with Everton stubbornly reluctant to part with their prized central defender midway through the season. The Toffees previously fended off interest from Real Madrid and Manchester City by securing Branthwaite to a lucrative contract extension through to 2030.
Despite Everton's clear refusal to sell, United figures believe a deal could be struck next summer if the player maintains peak fitness.
Moyes relies heavily on Branthwaite's central partnership alongside James Tarkowski to maintain defensive stability.
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United prepare summer strategy for 2027
While a mid-season move is off the table, Manchester United could test Everton's resolve at the end of the season. The Red Devils intend to evaluate Branthwaite's physical consistency throughout the remainder of the year.
If the defender stays fit and maintains his form under Moyes, United are expected to launch a formal pursuit.
Carrick's side continue to weigh up alternative defensive targets as they prepare their long-term recruitment plans.
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