Manchester United face rejection from Adam Wharton and Elliot Anderson if Red Devils fail to secure Champions League spot

Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson has emerged as a key figure on United's shortlist. The 23-year-old, who has impressed Thomas Tuchel enough to be set to start alongside Declan Rice for England in the build up to the World Cup, has been on United's radar since a standout performance in a -2-2 draw at the City Ground earlier this campaign.

However, Anderson is of interest to United but well-placed sources say they would not be able to compete with frontrunners Manchester City on Anderson’s salary unless they are back in the Champions League, The Sun reports. Without the financial windfall and prestige of the competition, the Red Devils risk being outmuscled by their local rivals for the former Newcastle trainee's signature.