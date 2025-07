Manchester United tipped to make bid in 'coming days' for Boca Juniors midfielder Milton Delgado with Argentinian club seeking more than €11m to sanction sale M. Delgado Manchester United Transfers Boca Juniors Premier League

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Boca Juniors star Milton Delgado and could make an imminent move for the 20-year-old, who is valued around €11m.