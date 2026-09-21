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Manchester United await Benjamin Sesko test results after recurring shin injury forces Slovenia withdrawal
Recurring shin problem sidelines striker
Sesko will undergo medical examinations this week after suffering a recurrence of a shin injury, according to The Athletic. The issue previously kept him out of action over the summer and has now forced him to withdraw from the Slovenia squad for the current international break.
Manchester United have confirmed that they are assessing the situation carefully. In an official update released on Monday, the club stated, "Benjamin will undergo tests this week before defining his individual recovery plan." Sesko originally sustained the injury during the spring but played through the pain for two months as Manchester United strived to qualify for the Champions League.
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Manager confirms fitness setback
The forward missed training following the 3-2 Carabao Cup defeat against Brighton and was subsequently absent for the 1-1 Premier League draw away to Fulham.
Michael Carrick addressed the media after the draw at Craven Cottage, admitting that the club remains uncertain about the severity of the setback. Carrick explained, "We’re not sure with Ben yet. He felt a bit of pain after the game [against Brighton] so we’re assessing him. At the moment, he definitely wasn’t ready for [Fulham], so I haven’t really got any more news to give you at this point. We’ll have to see what that brings."
Difficult start to the campaign
This latest injury marks a frustrating period for Sesko, who joined United from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2025 in a deal worth €76.5 million. The agreement also included €8.5m in potential add-ons.
Despite scoring 12 goals last season, he has only managed two goals so far this campaign and is yet to start a game in the Premier League. He was rested longer than usual following his pre-season absence, yet his international withdrawal suggests the issue remains unresolved. He last represented his country in October 2025.
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Crucial international break looms
United will use the current international break to finalise Sesko’s rehabilitation schedule. The medical department hopes that a period of sustained rest will prevent any long-term damage. United will return to domestic action when they host Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on October 10. Carrick will be desperate to have his key attacker available for that vital fixture.
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