Manchester United abandoned LGBTQ+ jacket initiative due to Noussair Mazraoui refusal before Everton game - triggering dressing room divide
Manchester United decided to abandon an initiative to support the LGBTQ+ community after Noussair Mazraoui refused to join in on religious grounds.
- Man Utd forced to abandon jacket initiative
- Mazraoui refused to take part due to religious beliefs
- Decision caused dressing room divide