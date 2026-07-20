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Manchester turning red? ‘Huge shift’ predicted following Pep Guardiola departure - with United ready to start chasing down noisy neighbours City
United last won the Premier League title in 2013
United last savoured domestic supremacy back in 2013, as legendary former boss Sir Alex Ferguson headed into retirement with a 13th top-flight crown under his belt. 'Noisy neighbours' have enjoyed a meteoric rise to prominence since then, with City dominating geographical bragging rights in Manchester.
Guardiola contributed significantly to that changing of the guard, with the demanding Catalan coach overseeing 20 trophy wins during a glittering 10-year tenure. That impressive haul included a historic Treble in 2022-23 - with United’s exploits from 1999 being emulated.
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City opening a new era after Guardiola's departure
The Red Devils have been stuck in City’s shadow for far too long, with the intention being to burst back into the spotlight. Carrick has delivered a return to Champions League competition, while shrewd recruitment across the latest transfer window could see his side ready to challenge on multiple fronts in the upcoming season.
City, meanwhile, are opening a new era under Enzo Maresca. It is difficult to predict what will happen there - with the threat of FFP sanctions continuing to hang over Eastlands - and United need to be ready to pounce on any sign of weakness from old adversaries that have painted Manchester a shade of sky blue.
Is Manchester about to turn red again?
Quizzed on whether redecoration could soon take place, in the post-Guardiola era, former Red Devils defender Pallister - speaking courtesy of NetBet Sport - told GOAL: “I've said for a while, when Pep goes, I think that'll be a huge shift in Manchester. He's proven himself to be the best manager around for a number of years now. I think you're losing that bit of magic, as United did when Fergie left.
“They made some good signings in Elliot Anderson. It's going to be an intriguing season, I think. I'm a little bit concerned about United at the moment. I don't know whether it's the fair play thing that's stopping them bidding for some of these players or the wage structure or what it is. But right now, we don't seem to be linked with players that I think are going to make that real big difference that United need if they're going to challenge for the title.
“Hopefully Michael can get the players in that he wants. I think losing Pep Guardiola will shorten the gap between us and Manchester City and the other teams in the Premier League. I think it’s going to be more open this year.”
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Red Devils spending during summer transfer window
United were heavily linked with a number of players that have been the subject of big-money moves this summer. Interest was said to have been shown in England international Anderson prior to his record-breaking £116 million ($156m) switch to City. Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes were also registering on the Old Trafford radar before heading to Tottenham for £100m ($135m) and £85m ($114m) respectively.
Rather than be dragged into bidding wars there, the Red Devils held their nerve and kept collective composure. They appear to have found value for money in deals for Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans, with two Premier League-proven midfielders arriving from Chelsea and Aston Villa.
There is the promise of more business to be done - as reinforcements are sought from back to front - with plenty of movement expected before the next deadline passes on September 1. United are also hoping to agree a contract extension with club captain Bruno Fernandes after seeing him land FWA Footballer of the Year and Premier League Player of the Season awards last term.
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