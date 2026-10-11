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Manchester City use clever decoy bus to avoid hostile reception from furious Liverpool supporters at Anfield
Clever decoy tactics at Anfield
Man City have successfully evaded a furious ambush from Liverpool supporters ahead of their crucial match on Sunday. Rather than using the traditional main entrance, Enzo Maresca and his squad travelled down Anfield Road and entered the stadium via a rear access point at Arkles Lane. Police outriders flanked the team buses, while a decoy vehicle successfully threw thousands of home fans off the scent. The majority of the crowd had gathered outside the Anfield Road corner, entirely missing the actual arrival of the Manchester City players.
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Playing under immense pressure
This fixture marks the first time Manchester City have taken to the pitch since an independent commission found them guilty of breaching financial rules over a nine-season period. The club have vehemently denied the allegations and immediately launched an appeal against the verdict. Despite the tension surrounding the club, Marc Guehi played down the hostile build-up. Guehi stated: "It's always a hot atmosphere [at Anfield] so it's no different from any other game. Everyone is leadership. Everyone's got a big part to play and the togetherness of the team will show."
Intense rivalry and atmosphere
Tensions are understandably high as fans recall the April 2018 incident when the Manchester City bus was severely damaged outside Anfield. Although the alternative route prevented physical clashes today, Jamie Carragher predicted a relentless environment inside the stadium. "They will get a very hot reception, but that is always the same when Man City come to Anfield," Carragher explained. "Everyone is baying for blood, so it will be very difficult for their players and manager to achieve anything."
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High stakes for the champions
The sporting stakes are equally high as the match kicks off. Manchester City currently sit top of the table with a perfect 15 points, while Liverpool are in eighth place with nine points following two wins and three draws without a single defeat. Guardiola's men must quickly move past the hostility and focus entirely on extending their flawless run to maintain their Premier League dominance.
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