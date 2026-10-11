Manchester City use clever decoy bus to avoid hostile reception from furious Liverpool supporters at Anfield

This fixture marks the first time Manchester City have taken to the pitch since an independent commission found them guilty of breaching financial rules over a nine-season period. The club have vehemently denied the allegations and immediately launched an appeal against the verdict. Despite the tension surrounding the club, Marc Guehi played down the hostile build-up. Guehi stated: "It's always a hot atmosphere [at Anfield] so it's no different from any other game. Everyone is leadership. Everyone's got a big part to play and the togetherness of the team will show."