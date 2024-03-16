'Always the same!' - Manchester City sporting director Txiki Begiristain 'bored of these balls' after treble winners draw Real Madrid in Champions League AGAIN
Manchester City's Txiki Begiristain is "bored" of the "same" Champions League draw after the treble winners were again pitted against Real Madrid.
- City will play Real Madrid in the UCL last-eight
- Begiristain left unimpressed with UCL draw
- Remains confident that they will overcome the challenge