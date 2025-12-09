Manchester City's 'accidental' £70m bid for Lionel Messi: How a boardroom misunderstanding almost brought the legendary Argentine to the Etihad Stadium

Ever since Guardiola moved to City in 2016, speculation was rife that the coach wanted to prise Messi from Barcelona and bring him to the Etihad Stadium. Throughout his first season with City, the coach had to deny reports that he had tried to sign Messi, as well as Neymar and Sergio Busquets.

The closest Messi came to being reunited with Guardiola at City was in the summer of 2020 when he informed Barcelona in a Burofax message that he wanted to leave and held a meeting with his former coach at his house, before eventually opting to stay in Catalunya.

Messi was subsequently offered to City in 2021 when he was forced to leave Barcelona due to the club's financial problems, although Paris Saint-Germain showed a greater interest in signing him. On none of these occasions, however, did the Manchester club actually lodge a bid for the Argentine.

City only reached out to Barca about signing Messi on one occasion, all the way back in 2008, days after the club had been taken over by the Abu Dhabi United group and before the Argentine had won his first Ballon d'Or. The bid, however, caused great confusion both at Barcelona and back at City. That's because it was made in error, all stemming from a misunderstanding amid the excitement of City becoming billionaires overnight...