'The manager of Manchester United can never be comfortable' - Ruben Amorim admits he is in danger of being SACKED after less than two months in Old Trafford dugout
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim says he knows he must deliver results or face the sack despite only just taking on the role at Old Trafford.
- Amorim spoke of pressure at Man Utd
- Says he must deliver results sooner rather than later
- Has only been in the role for a matter of weeks