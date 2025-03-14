Man Utd women's player ratings vs Liverpool: It's all over for the Red Devils! Marc Skinner's side dealt devastating blow to WSL title hopes by fierce rivals

The Red Devils put in their worst display of the season as their league title hopes went up in smoke

Manchester United's Women's Super League title hopes are all but over after a 3-1 defeat to a clinical Liverpool on Friday night.

United dominated the vast majority of the first half, with Celin Bizet and Grace Clinton bringing good saves out of Liverpool goalkeeper Rachael Laws.

But the hosts took the lead completely against the run of play when Olivia Smith burned past United's defence and then fired underneath stopper Phallon Tullis-Joyce in the 42nd minute.

Article continues below

Fuka Nagano made it 2-0 when she swept home in style to finish off a rapid counter-attack to stun the visitors in first-half stoppage time.

Things went from bad to worse for United when Gabby George, who had been limping, was taken off early in the second half as their frustrations mounted.

Jayde Riviere then scythed down Cornelia Kapocs in the box and Smith dispatched the resulting penalty in the 67th minute against the shellshocked Red Devils.

Maya Le Tissier buried a clinical finish into the corner one minute from time but it meant little as United lost just their second game of the league season as their seven-match winning run ended.

The result meant United, who still have the division's meanest defence, dropped to third in the table after Arsenal's win at Everton. Marc Skinner's side are now eight points behind league-leaders Chelsea with just six matches remaining.

GOAL rates United's players from Anfield...