Man Utd women's player ratings vs Man City: Ella Toone & Jess Park stifled as Elisabeth Terland has a shocker to leave WSL title hopes in tatters

Marc Skinner's side shipped three first-half goals to effectively put the game to bed as the Red Devils toiled in the Manchester derby and saw their rivals pull seven points clear of them in the WSL table. It'll surely take something spectacular for United to get themselves back in contention now, even after only nine games, as they struggled to contain the likes of Lauren Hemp, Vivianne Miedema and Bunny Shaw and were comfortably beaten 3-0.

City would break the deadlock after an even start when Shaw rose above Elisabeth Terland and nodded across the box for Rebecca Knaak to head home what was her third goal in a Manchester derby to give the hosts the lead.

United, who failed to muster a single shot on target over the entire 90 minutes, tried to get going, with Ella Toone and Jess Park showing flashes of their quality in and around the box, but City's defence were having none of it, and Andree Jeglertz's side would double their lead on 43 minutes. Shaw, who looked a class above all game, would be involved again, this time scoring herself as she raced in front of a sleeping Dominique Janssen and slotted home for 2-0, bagging her sixth WSL goal of the season in the process.

And the game was effectively over just before the half-time whistle blew, when Hemp, afforded far too much time and space to pick her spot, arrowed a ferocious drive past a helpless Safia Middleton-Patel to end the afternoon as a contest.

GOAL rates Manchester United's players from the Etihad Stadium...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Safia Middleton-Patel (6/10):

    Powerless to stop any of the goals and saved well from Shaw in the second half to prevent a fourth.

    Jayde Riviere (5/10):

    She found life tough against a resurgent Hemp and failed to stop the cross on more than one occasion.

    Dominique Janssen (4/10):

    Should've been more switched on to the danger posed by Shaw for City's second goal and struggled to contain the Jamaican goalscoring sensation all afternoon.

    Maya Le Tissier (5/10):

    Her and Janssen will be having nightmares about Shaw tonight. Couldn't really blame her for any of the goals but will be angry that United shipped three having been so consistent at the back this season.

    Anna Sandberg (5/10):

    Struggled to deal with Kerstin Casparij's marauding runs from right-back and should've got out to the Netherlands international far quicker to try to prevent the cross that led to Shaw's goal.

    Midfield

    Julia Zigiotti Olme (4/10):

    Had a bit of a nightmare. Lost the midfield battle and allowed Hemp all sorts of time and space to get her shot away for City's third goal.

    Hinata Miyazawa (5/10):

    Not her day. Loose with her passing and couldn't stop City dominating the midfield area.

    Ella Toone (6/10):

    No hat-trick at the Etihad this time. A really frustrating afternoon for Toone, who looked bright in possession but failed to put her stamp on the derby.

    Attack

    Jess Park (5/10):

    Linked up well with Toone at times but was well marshalled by her former City team-mates. Struck the post with United's best chance of the game when she should've really hit the target.

    Elisabeth Terland (3/10):

    Given the nod in attack but hardly had a touch and was dominated in the air by Shaw for City's opener. Hauled off at half-time for Malard.

    Leah Galton (5/10):

    Still working her way back to full fitness and the rustiness showed, with her end product particularly poor. Hooked midway through the second half.

    Subs & Manager

    Melvine Malard (6/10):

    On at half-time and looked far more of a threat than the ineffective Terland but ultimately the game was already over.

    Fridolina Rolfo (5/10):

    Bright on midway through the second half but it was game over by this point and she had little impact.

    Hannah Blundell (5/10):

    Brought on as United legs began to tire but couldn't help spark any sort of recovery.

    Rachel Williams (5/10):

    Introduced for Park but it was 3-0 and there was no way back.

    Simi Awujo (N/A):

    On for the final few minutes.

    Marc Skinner (4/10):

    Made the decision to switch things up after the midweek win over PSG and it backfired. Dropping Malard for Terland was the biggest call and it didn't go his way, with United now needing a minor miracle to get back in the WSL title picture.

