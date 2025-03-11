Man Utd legend Wayne Rooney told management hiatus will 'do him a world of good' after 'hectic' spells at Plymouth & Tom Brady's Birmingham
Wayne Rooney has been told that his management hiatus will "do him a world of good" after his "hectic" spells at Plymouth Argyle & Birmingham City.
- Rooney suffered bitterly at Plymouth & Birmingham
- Has taken a break from management after disastrous spells
- Remains busy with punditry work