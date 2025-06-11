Viktor Gyokeres Manchester UnitedGetty/GOAL
Gill Clark

Man Utd warned €70m won't be enough to sign Viktor Gyokeres as Sporting CP president hits out at Swedish striker's 'game-playing' agent in furious statement

V. GyoekeresManchester UnitedSporting CPTransfersPremier League

Sporting chief Frederico Varandas has hit out at Viktor Gyokeres's agent and warned interested clubs that €70m will not be enough to land the striker.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Gyokeres angry after Sporting break transfer promise
  • Club president hits back and slams player's agent
  • Man Utd sent clear warning over his price
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱