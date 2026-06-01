‘Man Utd is the best place for him’ - Victor Osimhen given Premier League transfer advice as Nigeria international striker generates exit rumours at Galatasaray

Former PSG defender Godwin Okpara has weighed in on the ongoing saga surrounding Osimhen, insisting that Manchester United represents the ideal next step for the Super Eagles striker. The 27-year-old has been a sensation since arriving in Istanbul, but the allure of the English top flight continues to dominate headlines as the Red Devils look to bolster their attacking options.

Speaking to soccernet on the potential move, Okpara was clear about where he wants to see his compatriot land. “For me, I would prefer him to go to Manchester United”, the former PSG defender said. “He has already played in Belgium, France and Italy. Now, what comes next? If he can't go to Spain, why not England?.

"Manchester United is the best place for him because he will enjoy his football there. The way he plays will fit perfectly into the Manchester United team. It would be the ideal platform for him to showcase his talents. It would be lovely for him to sign for Manchester United”, Okpara concluded.