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'He's not the answer' - Man Utd urged to find 'upgrade' on Benjamin Sesko as Michael Owen claims £74m striker can't lead a title charge
Sesko thriving under Carrick
United’s decision to sanction a £74m move for Sesko last summer was intended to provide a definitive solution to their long-standing goalscoring woes. Replacing Rasmus Hojlund, who departed for Napoli on an initial loan, the Slovenia international initially struggled to adapt to the rigours of life at Old Trafford, managing a disappointing two goals during the first half of the campaign under Ruben Amorim. However, the landscape has shifted dramatically since Carrick took the reins as caretaker manager. Under Carrick’s guidance, Sesko has looked revitalised, netting eight goals in his last 11 appearances across all competitions to help propel United into third place in the Premier League table.
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Owen’s striker verdict
Despite the statistical uptick, Owen remains unconvinced that the 22-year-old possesses the ceiling required to be United’s long-term number nine. Speaking to casino.org, the former United frontman stated: "To me, he’s not the answer long-term. He’s not the Manchester United centre-forward forever and ever. He’s an expensive player who can get better and be a nice part of their squad, but equally, if United are playing in their biggest game of the season tomorrow, I don’t think he starts.
"If Manchester United are wanting to get back to where they feel they belong and challenge for the title, I don’t think he’s the centre-forward that you go into the season with all your hopes pinned on. Yes, he’s doing better. It’s great to see because it’s not nice to see anybody struggling. That being said, I think there’s an upgrade in there somewhere along the line in the next year or two or whenever somebody comes available.
"It’s great now that he can be an influence on the team and the squad and score important goals. But I’m not saying, 'oh yeah, everything’s great now and he’s now going to shoot them to the league title'. He’s improved them, he’s confident again and he’s an asset to the team all of a sudden, but there’s still a long way to go."
Carrick's permanent case
Owen is also astounded by any opposition to Carrick’s permanent appointment, arguing that after 12 years of failed experiments with proven winners, United have finally found a manager capable of restoring momentum and extracting top-tier performances from a previously stagnating squad. He stated: "How on earth can anybody say that he shouldn’t continue? What’s the worst that can happen? You give him a two-year contract. He starts the next season, for the first three or four months he loses every game and he’s useless. He can part company with the club.
"It’s not like you’ve got to stick with someone for 10 years. It’s not like this is the biggest decision ever. He’s doing well, why not just let it continue? This is absolutely unbelievable what we’re seeing from Manchester United. If the league started when Carrick took over, Manchester United would be top of the league. We’re talking at this stage now, we’d be a third of the way through the season and Man United at the top of the league. You’d be thinking, well, can they win the league?"
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A defining final stretch
United sit third and remain on course for Champions League qualification, but their credentials will be tested by a gruelling seven-game run to conclude the 2025-26 Premier League campaign. The Red Devils face high-stakes clashes against Leeds, Chelsea, and Brentford in April, before navigating a final month featuring Liverpool, Sunderland, Nottingham Forest, and Brighton. This period serves as the ultimate litmus test for both Sesko’s consistency and Carrick’s tactical acumen as they look to secure a top-four finish.