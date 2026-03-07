Getty Images Sport
Man Utd point to transfers & ambition to re-establish themselves to justify controversial season ticket price hike
Price to ensure remain competitive
While season tickets at the Theatre of Dreams were famously frozen for 11 consecutive years, this latest announcement marks the fourth straight year of price rises. Club officials have defended the decision by pointing to the heavy investment required to bring elite talent to the club and modernise their infrastructure. With the Premier League's financial regulations remaining a constant hurdle, the Red Devils insist that the price hike is a necessary evil to ensure they remain competitive against their rivals at the top of the table.
Ambition comes at a cost
In a detailed explanation of the new pricing structure, United said in a statement: "We have a clear objective to return Manchester United to the top of domestic and European football. We want to keep investing in the team and improving our facilities so fans get the best possible experience. We also need to make sure the club stays financially sustainable taking into account inflation and rising costs."
The hierarchy urged fans to view the increase through the lens of long-term growth and success on the pitch. The club added: "It is within this context we have made the decision to increase prices by around 5% across all areas of Old Trafford. This equates to just over £2 per game on average for adult season-ticket holders, and £1 per game for Under-16s."
Supporters cry foul over hikes
The decision has not sat well with the Manchester United Supporters Trust (MUST), who had called for a total freeze on prices in line with a wider campaign by the Football Supporters’ Association. MUST expressed their frustration in a statement, saying: "It is disappointing that the club has ignored our call, as part of the FSA’s league-wide campaign, for a ticket-price freeze. Supporters are paying more and more to watch their team, and as the FSA campaign said: enough is enough. We’ve also learned that 600 more loyal fans are being moved for ever more hospitality."
While some concessions were made regarding ticket forwarding rules, the trust remains concerned about the move toward premium seating. MUST continued: "Those people will be understandably furious, and need to be better treated by the club than those who went through the same thing last year were. That said, we are pleased the club listened to some of our concerns and there are no further restrictions on season-ticket holders forwarding their tickets and no increase in the minimum usage rules. Football clubs make better decisions when they listen to fans – they should do it more."
Newcastle follow suit
The trend of rising costs isn't confined to Manchester, as Newcastle United also announced a matching five per cent rise. Magpies CEO David Hopkinson defended the move, stating: "We fully understand this will not be popular news and it is not a decision we take lightly. But the reality is that, without making responsible increases, we cannot continue progressing or competing at the level we all expect and aspire to. In the current financial landscape we must balance affordability for our fans with the need to generate the revenue required to remain competitive."
Despite the anger from local fan groups, the St. James' Park chief maintains that the club still offers value compared to their peers. Hopkinson noted: "After this adjustment our general admission ticket prices will remain competitive against other Premier League clubs and we will also be offering the league’s second lowest price for a standard adult season ticket."
