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Manu Kone RomaGetty
Adhe Makayasa

Man Utd told France star Manu Kone will cost over £45m as Red Devils turn to new target after abandoning bid to sign Ederson from Atalanta

Transfers
Manchester United
M. Kone
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Manchester United have identified Roma midfielder Manu Kone as their primary transfer target after dramatically collapsing a deal for Atalanta's Ederson. The French international is highly coveted by the Red Devils hierarchy, but the Italian outfit have demanded a premium fee exceeding £45 million to sanction his departure this summer.

  • Red Devils pursue Kone

    United have unexpectedly pulled out of a €45m (£38m) agreement to sign Atalanta midfielder Ederson, despite negotiations reaching an advanced stage following the completion of his medical examinations. According to reports from Corriere dello Sport, the Old Trafford hierarchy have immediately switched their attention to Roma’s France international star, Manu Kone. This swift manoeuvre has been initiated as United look to quickly reinforce their midfield options, with Kone viewed as an ideal fit for the physical demands of Premier League football.


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  • Atalanta BC v SS Lazio - Coppa ItaliaGetty Images Sport

    United drop Ederson pursuit

    United's abrupt decision to withdraw from the Ederson race caused significant surprise in Italy, especially given that personal terms and a base fee of €40.5m (£34.4m) plus €4.5m (£3.8m) in add-ons had been agreed since June.

    Sky Sport Italia and Fabrizio Romano report that the club pulled out after requesting intensive additional medical tests. However, Atalanta remain entirely confident that the collapse was due to a change of heart from the Premier League side rather than any lingering physical concerns regarding the midfielder, who remained fit enough to be named in Brazil's World Cup squad.

  • Roma demand premium fee

    Roma sporting director Tony D’Amico is currently managing a complex transfer strategy heavily reliant on capital gains to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations. Corriere dello Sport indicates that the Giallorossi stance remains uncompromising, with €55m (£47m) set as the absolute minimum asking price for the midfielder following his exceptional displays on the international stage. The report adds that even an offer of €50m (£42.5m) is deemed insufficient to convince the Italian side to sanction the departure of their prized asset to England.

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    Midfield overhaul awaits United

    The United board must now act decisively to formalise a fresh proposal before the summer transfer window draws to a close. Collapsing the Ederson pursuit leaves the club under immense pressure to ensure they do not replicate past mistakes during negotiations with Roma, particularly with cross-continental competition for Kone expected to intensify.

    Meanwhile, Ederson's future at Atalanta remains uncertain as he faces the prospect of either reintegrating under new manager Maurizio Sarri or seeking alternative suitors before the deadline.

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