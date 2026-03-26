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Revealed: Man Utd's 'ideal summer transfer window' as Iliman Ndiaye & Lewis Hall among EIGHT names being monitored
Midfield overhaul remains the priority
The Red Devils are set for a significant transition in the heart of the pitch as veteran midfielder Casemiro is set to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season. To fill the void, United have prioritised a move for Brighton’s Baleba, according Sky Sports. Although a previous approach failed, the club believes a deal is more attainable now given a slight dip in the 22-year-old’s valuation.
The recruitment strategy extends beyond a defensive screen, with the club eyeing a creative 'number eight'. Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson has emerged as the primary choice for this role, though United face stiff competition from cross-town rivals Manchester City for the versatile midfielder's signature.
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Searching for the perfect profile
Alternative options are already being scouted should the primary targets prove too elusive. Wolves' Joao Gomes is viewed as a cost-effective solution, particularly with his side facing relegation, while Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton remains a high-potential domestic option.
In the final third, the focus has shifted to RB Leipzig sensation Yan Diomande. The 19-year-old Ivory Coast international has set the Bundesliga alight with 10 goals and seven assists this term, offering the specific right-footed winger profile United currently lack. To complement this youthful energy, the club is also monitoring Everton's Ndiaye, who is enjoying another productive season and scored in the Toffees' 3-0 demolition of Chelsea recently.
Defensive depth and the left-back solution
Newcastle United’s Hall is the leading candidate to solve United’s ongoing issues at left-back. Following a stellar campaign that earned him an England call-up under Thomas Tuchel, Hall is seen as the ideal competitor for Luke Shaw, especially with Tyrell Malacia’s tenure at the club nearing its end.
Eintracht Frankfurt’s Nathaniel Brown is also being tracked as a secondary option. The 22-year-old German has been a standout performer in the Bundesliga, contributing eight goal involvements this season. United's hierarchy is keen to wrap up any deals swiftly to avoid the price hikes typically linked to performances at the World Cup.
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What comes next?
Before fully focusing on the transfer market, Man Utd will be looking to finish the season strongly - especially as they aim for a Champions League spot next season. The Red Devils currently sit third in the table with 55 points, just one point ahead of fourth-placed Aston Villa and six points ahead of Liverpool, who currently occupy the top five. They next face Leeds United on April 13 after the international break.