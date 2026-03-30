Man Utd told Cole Palmer would cost staggering £200m as ex-Man City winger says he could leave if Chelsea miss out on Champions League

Speaking to OLBG, Sinclair praised Palmer's unique ability to dictate matches and suggested that his long-term contract — running until June 2033 — puts Chelsea in a dominant negotiating position. He believes the player's happiness and the club's European status will be the deciding factors.

Sinclair stated: “Cole Palmer is a quality player and we all know his attributes. It's about finding him, getting him on the ball, facing forward to attack players, and creating. For me, he's a player who can change a game in an instant. When he gets forward and he's on it, he's a top player.

“His links to Man Utd? I'm not sure. From the outside, I think he seems happy enough and is enjoying his football. We just need to get that top, top level form back. I don't think he'd be looking elsewhere.

“If Chelsea don't make the Champions League spot, then that's up to him to decide. But Chelsea is a massive club and I don't think any player would want to leave.

“He's a top player, probably one of the best in the Premier League. I'm sure that sort of price tag, maybe £200 million, will come along. He's contracted and signed a long deal, so only time will tell.”