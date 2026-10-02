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'I was terrified' - Man Utd legend Sir Alex Ferguson opens up on 'frightening' health battle after brain haemorrhage and losing his voice during recovery
Emergency surgery and a daunting recovery
In 2018, the football world was rocked when news broke that the revered former manager had been rushed to hospital. Ferguson required immediate emergency surgery to address a severe brain haemorrhage. The procedure left the 84-year-old facing a gruelling rehabilitation journey, fundamentally altering his daily life in the immediate aftermath.
Despite the severity of his condition, his determination shone through. Less than four months after the operation, the Scot made an emotional return to Old Trafford. He took his familiar place in the directors' box to support the club he famously guided to 13 top-flight titles and two Champions League crowns.
- AFP
'I had lost my voice; I couldn't speak'
Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Ferguson reflected on the sheer fear that gripped him during his medical emergency. He admitted that the ordeal was far from reassuring, stating: "I was terrified. I wish I could say I was comfortable. I wasn't."
The former United boss highlighted a particularly distressing consequence of the surgery, the sudden inability to communicate. This proved exceptionally traumatic when interacting with his family. "I had lost my voice; I couldn't speak," he explained. "That was a frightening moment. I remember my grandsons coming to see me and I had lost my voice.
"Then they brought in a therapist and she started doing things like asking me to write down the names of birds, names of animals, names of rivers. That way my voice came back."
A pillar of strength and an enduring legacy
Throughout the darkest days of his recovery, Ferguson leaned heavily on his wife, Cathy, who served as a vital source of support. She guided him through the immediate postoperative period and stood by his side during his poignant return to the Manchester United stands. Recalling that special moment, he said: "My wife was with me, and she was nearly crying. When we sat down, she said 'that's fantastic'."
Ferguson's influence at Old Trafford remains palpable well over a decade after his 2013 retirement. Beyond his domestic dominance, his trophy haul includes five FA Cups and four League Cups, alongside a host of international honours. He continues to be a regular fixture at the club, demonstrating an unwavering bond with the team he transformed into a global powerhouse.
- AFP
New book reveals career insights
Fans eager to understand the mind of the legendary tactician have a new avenue to explore his storied past. Ferguson is currently promoting his newly released book, Games of My Life.
The publication delves into 21 pivotal matches that defined both his playing days and his managerial reign. It promises fresh perspectives on his remarkable ascent from a working-class background in Glasgow to the absolute pinnacle of the English game.
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