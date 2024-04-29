Man Utd set for summer of change! Red Devils open to offers for most of their squad - including Marcus Rashford - after Champions League failure, but some stars are off limits
Marcus Rashford is among the players Man Utd could be willing to sell this summer in order to increased an otherwise limited transfer budget.
- Man Utd to consider offers for players
- Only three youngsters not for sale
- Club must boost summer transfer budget