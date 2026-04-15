Man Utd's Harry Maguire to be hit with FA ban for clash with fourth official after red card at Bournemouth

The FA took formal action after the defender allegedly swore at fourth official Matt Donohue following his red card for a professional foul on Evanilson at Bournemouth. This exchange is deemed a serious breach of the league’s strict guidelines on participant conduct toward match officials.

Concerning the specific nature of the charge issued to the veteran centre-back, the FA stated: "It is alleged that the defender acted in an improper manner and/or abusive and/or insulting words and/or behaviour towards the fourth official following his dismissal."