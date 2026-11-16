Would Man Utd relegation top Leicester’s title on the Premier League shock scale? Michael Owen explains the Red Devils’ ‘level’ & assesses appointment of Mauricio Pochettino
Carrick was sacked after taking a tumble into the relegation zone
Michael Carrick, who stepped in on an initial interim basis following the sacking of Ruben Amorim, oversaw a third-place finish and Champions League qualification last season. Said exploits earned him a two-year contract.
The 45-year-old made it just a matter of weeks into that agreement, through 15 games in all competitions this term, before finding his own neck on the chopping block. A title-winning midfielder from his playing days endured a humbling tumble into the Premier League’s bottom three.
United’s underperforming squad stands accused of lacking the stomach for a fight, with collective standards being allowed to slip at an alarming rate. Something clearly needs to be done - with Pochettino on his way in - if the worst-case scenario is to be avoided.
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Would Man Utd going down be a bigger shock than Leicester's title?
Asked if relegation into the Championship for the Red Devils would be more shocking that Leicester lifting the title in 2015-16, ex-United striker Owen - who represents Casino.org, a platform designed to help British players make sense of the different online casinos operating in the UK - told GOAL: “I guess so. I guess it would, wouldn't it?
“I can't see it happening. Some people think the players aren't so good. I think that the players are Champions League places level. Some people say this is their level. It's not.
“They showed last season that their form from halfway through to the end of the season was Championship-winning form. It was elite level form. You can't be such a bad team and be able to produce that over a long period of time. So I don't buy into they are a poor team at all. I think they're probably the sixth best team in the Premier League type of level, that would be my assessment.
“I can't envisage it (relegation) at all. But yes, if it was to happen, it would probably go up there with Leicester winning it as the biggest shocks in Premier League history. If, but obviously we're just headline grabbing.”
Is Pochettino the right man to turn collective fortunes around?
Pochettino - who once worked with Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain - knows all about the Premier League from his spells at Southampton, Tottenham and Chelsea.
He will be inheriting the reins at Old Trafford after taking in one more game as manager of the USMNT - as they ease past Haiti in the CONCACAF Nations League quarter-finals - and will have a matter of days in which to ready his new squad for a meeting with Liverpool at Anfield.
Asked for his assessment of the Argentine’s appointment, with the likes of Eddie Howe and Antonio Conte having also been mooted as potential successors to Carrick, Owen said: “He's obviously a very good manager. I like him a lot. I like him as a person. I think he's a very good manager as well.
“But I can't take away from the fact that I've thought other great managers have come into the role in the last 10, 15 years. And the big question is, does it matter? Whoever comes in, whether it's Michael Carrick, Pochettino, whoever comes in, I think that's the big question, because it's not mattered for 15 years, has it really? It's been the same old thing.
“Is Pochettino going to be any different to [Jose] Mourinho and [Louis] van Gaal and [Ole Gunnar] Solskjaer and [David] Moyes and Amorim and all the rest of them? Everybody came in with a lot of hope and expectation, like Pochettino now. But the bigger question is, can anybody succeed at that club the way it's structured at the moment?”
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Disgruntled supporters calling for changes to be made off the field
United’s board, including CEO Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox, have come in for plenty of criticism of late. Protests from disgruntled supporters continued to be staged against the Glazer family ownership group.
With issues to be addressed on and off the field, and another transfer window not due to swing open until January, Pochettino needs to hit the ground running in order to ease any fears regarding the short and long-term future at Old Trafford - with Anfield arguably the best place to start that process.
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