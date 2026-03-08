Getty Images Sport
Man Utd players come up with new excuse in defence of manager Michael Carrick after dip in performances
Carrick’s men failed to capitalise on numerical advantage
The squad has struggled to recreate the high-intensity performances that characterised Carrick’s first few games in the dugout. Recent outings against Crystal Palace and Newcastle United have seen performance levels plummet. Although they managed to scrape a 2-1 win against a 10-man Palace side last Sunday, the cracks were evident long before they travelled to St James' Park for their midweek encounter. Wednesday night proved to be the breaking point as United slumped to a disappointing 2-1 defeat against Newcastle. Despite the Magpies being reduced to ten men during the first half, Carrick’s men failed to capitalise on their numerical advantage and looked toothless for long periods. It was a performance that lacked the urgency and cohesion seen earlier in the interim manager's tenure, leading to questions about the longevity of the current tactical setup.
A disappointing night on Tyneside
The loss to Newcastle was particularly stinging given that the hosts were reduced to ten men during the first half. Manchester United failed to make the man advantage count, leading to Carrick’s first defeat since taking technical charge of the first team. The interim manager was visibly frustrated at the final whistle, heading straight for the tunnel after applauding the travelling supporters.
Speaking after the game, Carrick did not hide his frustration with the performance of his players. He stated: "I'm really, really disappointed with tonight. We need to learn from it, because it’s a bit of a lesson for us tonight. We’ve got to be better for this."
The lack of rhythm excuse
In a surprising twist, the players have suggested that a lack of regular matches is actually hindering their progress rather than helping it. With no European football this season and early exits from both the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup, the United schedule is unusually light for a club of their stature. The squad reportedly feels this lack of rhythm is causing them to start games slowly.
A source close to the dressing room spoke to The Sun, and explained the current mood among the first-team squad. The source said: "The players feel like they let the manager down with the way they played. They think the big gaps between games are hurting them and making them struggle to start properly. It’s something they are aware of and want to change."
Looking ahead to the run-in
The issues are set to continue, with Manchester United not scheduled to play again until March 15 against Aston Villa due to FA Cup fixtures. Following a clash with Bournemouth, the March international break will provide another significant gap in their domestic calendar. United's subsequent fixture against Leeds United is not until April 13.
