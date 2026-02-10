Man Utd player ratings vs West Ham: Michael Carrick's winning run gets the chop! Benjamin Sesko saves Luke Shaw's blushes as Hammers snip interim's perfect start

Senne Lammens (6/10):

Made an excellent save to stop Summerville's shot nestling in the top corner. Wasn't to blame for Soucek's goal although he could have got out quicker to block his path.

Diogo Dalot (5/10):

Had a hazardous first half, struggling against Summerville and nearly getting Lammens into trouble with his ill-advised back pass.

Harry Maguire (6/10):

Made an important early tackle on Bowen and was pretty solid before being taken off for Leny Yoro.

Lisandro Martinez (5/10):

His long-range passes helped open West Ham up on occasion but he didn't cover himself in glory with his marking job on Soucek.

Luke Shaw (4/10):

Had United's best moment when his shot was blocked on the line by Aaron Wan-Bissaka but made a big mistake for the goal, failing to clear his lines and giving West Ham time to get bodies forward and pounce.