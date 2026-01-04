Man Utd player ratings vs Leeds Utd: Benjamin Sesko endures another shocker as Matheus Cunha and Joshua Zirkzee combine to rescue a point for Red Devils

United were missing eight players, including four of their top six providers of goals, for their trip to West Yorkshire, and it showed as Amorim was forced to field six defenders and two holding midfielders. The first half was, perhaps unsurprisingly, a war of attrition as both sides cancelled each other out. Forgetting Cunha's offside effort, the only attempts of note were Dominic Calvert-Lewin hitting the post and Leny Yoro's close-range header which was tipped over the bar by Lucas Perri.

Leeds made a brighter start to the second half, with Senne Lammens forced to tip a Gabriel Gudmundsson shot around the post, yet their breakthrough goal still came from a pair of United mistakes. Diogo Dalot lost the ball to Pascal Struijk before Brenden Aaronson beat Ayden Heaven for pace to slot the ball into the bottom corner. The Leeds fans, who have been waiting since September 2002 to beat their rivals at Elland Road, went berserk.

Their joy was short-lived, though, as the visitors were level three minutes later. Joshua Zirkzee, who had just entered the pitch, collected the ball from Sesko and released Cunha, who slid the ball past the out-rushing Perri.

Sekso then missed a gilt-edged chance while Cunha hit the woodwork, but Leeds equally could have won it when substitute Joel Piroe sent a shot inches over the bar.

GOAL rates Manchester United's players from Elland Road...