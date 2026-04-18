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Man Utd player ratings vs Chelsea: Bruno Fernandes works his magic to chase down Premier League assists record as Diogo Dalot locks up Alejandro Garnacho

Player ratings
Manchester United
Premier League
FEATURES
Chelsea vs Manchester United
B. Fernandes
D. Dalot

Manchester United took a massive step towards Champions League qualification with a 1-0 win away at top-five rivals Chelsea on Saturday evening. Matheus Cunha's first-half goal ensured the Red Devils moved 10 points clear of the Blues in sixth with only five games of the Premier League season remaining.

United ought to have found themselves behind just after the half-hour mark when Enzo Fernandez ghosted away from makeshift centre-back Noussair Mazraoui before firing past the post when one-on-one with goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

Chelsea had the ball in the net soon after when Lammens parried another Fernandez shot into Cole Palmer's path, squaring for Liam Delap to tap in, but the offside flag was raised.

Against the run of play, United took the lead on 43 minutes. Fernandes did well to scamper to the byline and grab his 18th Premier League assist of the season, cutting back for Cunha to thump into the top corner.

The Red Devils survived further scares after the break when Delap and Wesley Fofana both headed Pedro Neto crosses onto the bar, but that was as close as Chelsea came to an equaliser during a tense second half.

GOAL rates United's players from Stamford Bridge...

  • Chelsea v Manchester United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Senne Lammens (6/10):

    Did well to claim a number of crosses into the United box and marshalled his backline well as Chelsea chased down an equaliser.

    Diogo Dalot (8/10):

    Completely took pantomime villain Alejandro Garnacho out of the game with some seriously impressive defending. Surely one of his best performances in a United shirt.

    Noussair Mazraoui (7/10):

    Performed admirably at centre-back in United's hour of need. Grew in confidence in the role as the game wore on.

    Ayden Heaven (7/10):

    Similarly became more and more emboldened as the contest continued, thundering into challenges and making a series of crucial interventions.

    Luke Shaw (6/10):

    Started slowly up against Estevao Willian before the Brazilian's early injured forced Chelsea into a change. Much improved thereafter with Neto not looking to run in behind as much.

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  • Chelsea v Manchester United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Casemiro (6/10):

    Broke up play well. The travelling fans particularly enjoyed when he clamped Garnacho in the second half.

    Kobbie Mainoo (6/10):

    Kept play ticking, squeezing into pockets to dribble his way out of trouble and nick the ball back off Chelsea players.

    Bruno Fernandes (8/10):

    Outstanding. Now only two assists shy of tying the Premier League record for most in a season. At the heart of everything positive United did.

  • Chelsea v Manchester United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Bryan Mbeumo (5/10):

    Wasn't on the same wavelength as United's other attackers. Now without a goal in his last eight games. Came off for Zirkzee.

    Benjamin Sesko (5/10):

    Couldn't use his pace, strength or height to overcome an inexperienced Chelsea backline. Taken off for Amad.

    Matheus Cunha (7/10):

    A mixed bag. Scored the winning goal but was way off it in all other facets of the game. Notably spurned a gilt-edged chance in the first half with a touch so bad it ended with him fouling Fofana and receiving a yellow card. Subbed for Mount.

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  • FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-MAN UTDAFP

    Subs & Manager

    Amad Diallo (N/A):

    Replaced Sesko as a late sub.

    Mason Mount (N/A):

    Booed by Chelsea fans as he came on for Cunha.

    Joshua Zirkzee (N/A):

    Introduced for Mbeumo for the final knockings.

    Michael Carrick (6/10):

    United had to dig in deep and defend resiliently, but even with only one natural centre-back available in Heaven, they did their job and are nearing a return to the Champions League.

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