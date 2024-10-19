Man Utd player ratings vs Brentford: Alejandro Garnacho & Rasmus Hojlund are cooking! Forward duo ease pressure on Erik ten Hag as bloodied Matthijs de Ligt somehow completes the full 90

The young attacking stars lifted the Red Devils to a much-needed victory after a farcical end to the first half

Erik ten Hag desperately needed a win after clinging on to his job during the international break and he finally got one with the help of some sharp shooting from Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho, who fired Manchester United to a comeback win over Brentford.

Garnacho's volley early in the second half cancelled out Ethan Pinnock's header in the fifth minute of added time in the first, a goal fiercely contested by United's coaching staff as it came while Matthijs de Ligt was receiving treatment.

Hojlund gave United the lead with a lovely dinked finish and United just about saw the game out to earn a third victory in eight Premier League games. Could this be the start of a great revival that will vindicate INEOS' decision to keep faith in Ten Hag? If Garnacho and Hojlund keep this form up, then it just might be.

GOAL rates Man United's players from Old Trafford...