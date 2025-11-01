Amad Diallo Manchester United 2025-26Getty Images
Calum Preston Kelly

Man Utd player ratings vs Nottingham Forest: Stop that, Amad Diallo! Stunning strike rescues draw for Red Devils after Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha go missing

Manchester United's winning streak is over as the Red Devils were held to a 2-2 draw by Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday. It could have been worse for Ruben Amorim's side, who had Amad Diallo to thank for a stunning volley to level up the scores with less than 10 minutes to play after Forest had scored twice in quick succession to kick-off the second half.

United knew that victory could take them up to second in the table, at least temporarily, after the most successful string of results of the Amorim era thus far, but as the Portuguese head coach celebrated his one-year anniversary in charge, the Red Devils were forced to settle for a point as several of their expensive attacking signings went missing against a Forest side who remain in the bottom three.

United started brightly as Amad forced a smart save from Matz Sels while Benjamin Sesko could not control when played through beautifully by Bryan Mbeumo. But the Red Devils would take the lead just past the half-hour mark when Casemiro headed home from a Bruno Fernandes corner. Forest were incensed as they claimed the ball had not gone out of play for the corner to be given, but the goal stood and United led at half-time.

The home side turned things around in a devastating three-minute period after the break, Morgan Gibbs-White placing a header perfectly into the corner of the net before Nicolo Savona was allowed the freedom of the six-yard box to poke beyond Senne Lammens.

Casemiro could have equalised on two occasions, while Fernandes struck the post from range as United looked set to be frustrated by a resilient Forest defence. But Amad had other ideas as his sweet left-foot volley from the edge of the box flew past Sels to earn the visitors a share of the spoils. One point could have been three, too, as the Ivorian flashed the ball towards goal deep in stoppage time but saw Murillo clear the ball off the line.

GOAL rates United's players from the City Ground...

  • Nottingham Forest v Manchester United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Senne Lammens (6/10):

    His 100 per cent winning record in United colours is over, but the Belgian could have done little about either goal. 

    Leny Yoro (5/10):

    Was not strong enough against Jesus as he headed the ball down for Savona. Taken off by Amorim as the Portuguese continues his questionable tactic of switching defenders in the second half of matches.

    Matthijs de Ligt (6/10):

    Solid against Jesus but could have commanded the box better as both Forest goals came from crosses into the middle.

    Luke Shaw (6/10):

    Made a couple of strong blocks as Forest showed desire to return to winning ways under their new manager.

    • Advertisement
  • Nottingham Forest v Manchester United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Amad Diallo (8/10):

    Was United's brightest spark for much of the game as he cut inside to cause danger, before saving a point with a brilliant late volley. Also looked to create as he played a brilliant cross into Casemiro, who should have equalised. Did his defensive work diligently as ever.

    Casemiro (6/10):

    Rose highest to head home United's opening goal, taking advantage of a lapse in Forest concentration from the controversial corner. The Brazilian threatened to score again in the second period, finding good attacking areas but perhaps lacking the finishing instinct. His lack of pace on the cover remains a key concern, though.

    Bruno Fernandes (6/10):

    The United captain registered an assist and looked to create opportunities, though he did not quite manage to take full control over the game in the middle. Unlucky when his long-range drive struck the foot of the post.

    Diogo Dalot (4/10):

    Very poor for Forest's second goal as he switched off to play Savona onside, then barely attempted to put in a challenge as the Italian was afforded all the time he wanted to apply the finish. First player to be substituted as Dorgu replaced him.

  • Nottingham Forest v Manchester United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Bryan Mbeumo (6/10):

    Always a threat when he picks up the ball in attacking areas, though he did not turn this into a goal on this occasion. Found Sesko with a brilliant early pass over the top, but the Slovenian could not control the ball.

    Benjamin Sesko (5/10):

    Had a couple of half-chances in the first half but almost disappeared in the second. The Slovenian must find a killer touch in front of goal, particularly if he continues not to play the biggest role in build-up play.

    Matheus Cunha (5/10):

    Having scored his first United goal last weekend, Cunha should have kicked on but was largely non-existent. Needs to make more of a consistent stamp on games when the team is not playing well.

  • Nottingham Forest v Manchester United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Patrick Dorgu (6/10):

    Replaced Dalot and looked to get United forward up the left, though some of the passing into him wasn't quite on point at times.

    Noussair Mazraoui (5/10):

    Nearly cost the Red Devils their point as he was tackled in his own third by Hudson-Odoi in the final moments, leading to an Anderson shot that was deflected wide.

    Ruben Amorim (6/10):

    His team were not at their best for much of the match and struggled to react to the home side's quick turnaround. Looked short of ideas off the bench, not bringing on a single attacking player, and had a moment of brilliance from Amad to thank in the end.

Premier League
Crystal Palace crest
Crystal Palace
CRY
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN