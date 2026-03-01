Goal.com
Fernandes Sesko Man Utd GFXGetty/GOAL
Tom Maston

Man Utd player ratings vs Crystal Palace: Brilliant Bruno Fernandes bails torrid team-mates out while Benjamin Sesko continues hot streak to lift Red Devils to third in Premier League table

Manchester United came from behind to secure a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday that lifts them to third place in the Premier League table. The Red Devils were not at their best for much of the afternoon, but benefitted from a Maxence Lacroix red card to turn the game around in the second half through goals from Bruno Fernandes and the in-form Benjamin Sesko.

United fell behind after just four minutes as Lacroix shrugged off Leny Yoro to plant a header into the net from a corner, and Ismaila Sarr could have made it two when he fired straight at Senne Lammens as Palace dominated the early exchanges. In fact, United didn't create a chance of note until the final 10 minutes of the first half, as Sesko and Casemiro both wasted headed opportunities while Dean Henderson tipped a Fernandes free-kick over the bar.

The game turned 10 minutes after half-time when Lacroix was penalised for pulling Matheus Cunha back inside the penalty area, and after VAR intervened to ensure the Palace defender was sent off, Fernandes stepped up to convert expertly from the spot. The United captain then turned provider shortly after as he produced a superb cross for Sesko to power a header past Henderson for his sixth goal in his last seven appearances.

Cunha and substitute Amad Diallo forced Henderson into a couple of decent saves as Michael Carrick's side pushed for a third, though Palace also threatened at times despite their numerical disadvantage. They could not, however, find an equaliser as United leapfrogged Aston Villa to further cement their chances of Champions League qualification.

GOAL rates United's players from Old Trafford...

  • Manchester United v Crystal Palace - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Senne Lammens (6/10):

    Had no chance with Lacroix's header but stood up well to deny Sarr soon after. Dependable thereafter, though he was rarely stretched.

    Diogo Dalot (3/10):

    Absolutely dreadful for long spells, particularly when in possession as he regularly misplaced passes. Also picked up a booking for a late challenge.

    Leny Yoro (5/10):

    Lost Lacroix for Palace's opener and looked very shaky during the opening 20 minutes. Grew into the game from there, though.

    Harry Maguire (7/10):

    Handled Strand Larsen well as he stepped in and cut out plenty of forward passes and crosses.

    Luke Shaw (4/10):

    Struggled to get near Munoz and played a couple of poor passes before being forced off with an injury midway through the first half.

  • FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-CRYSTAL PALACEAFP

    Midfield

    Casemiro (7/10):

    Used the ball effectively in midfield and was a threat from set-pieces all afternoon. Did miss one good headed chance in the first half, however.

    Kobbie Mainoo (5/10):

    Not at his best until he began to get a little more freedom once Palace went down to 10 men. Lacked imagination with his passes while misplacing some basic ones.

    Bruno Fernandes (8/10):

    Always looked the most likely to make something happen for United, even if not everything came off for him. His through-ball led to the penalty which he converted with aplomb before his searching cross found Sesko's forehead.

  • Manchester United v Crystal Palace - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Bryan Mbeumo (5/10):

    Couldn't affect the game in the same way he has as a central striker in recent weeks after being moved out wide.

    Benjamin Sesko (6/10):

    Barely in the game for the first 35 minutes and wasted some good positions before planting a fine header past Henderson to make it 2-1 and continue his hot streak.

    Matheus Cunha (8/10):

    Made plenty of good runs that weren't always rewarded before he eventually got in behind to win the penalty. Performance deserved more, to be frank.

  • Manchester United v Crystal Palace - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Noussair Mazraoui (6/10):

    Much more solid than Shaw after replacing the stricken left-back, though his one-footedness limited his attacking impact.

    Amad Diallo (6/10):

    Replaced Sesko and kept things neat and tidy before forcing Henderson into a fine save in stoppage time.

    Joshua Zirkzee (N/A):

    On for the final five minutes.

    Ayden Heaven (N/A):

    Came on for Maguire right at the end but still had time to pick up a booking.

    Michael Carrick (6/10):

    Red card got him out of jail as decision to start Sesko looked set to backfire before Lacroix's dismissal. Some regulars looked a little jaded, meaning a bit more rotation might be needed going forward.

