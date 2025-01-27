Man Utd's plans to build new state-of-the-art stadium to replace Old Trafford could hit significant stumbling block due to row involving Red Hot Chili Peppers and Lancashire Cricket Club - as court dispute threatens setback for Sir Jim Ratcliffe
Manchester United's plans to build a new state-of-the-art stadium to replace Old Trafford could be hit by a row involving the Red Hot Chili Peppers.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Man Utd planning new stadium
- Could host gigs to earns extra revenue
- But plans may be hit by court case