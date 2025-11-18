Man Utd outcast Jadon Sancho holds transfer talks with three Turkish clubs amid struggles on loan at Aston Villa

Sancho's career has been on a downward trajectory ever since he clashed with ex-United boss Erik ten Hag and was banished from the first team at the start of the 2023-24 campaign. In January 2024, he was sent back to his former club Borussia Dortmund on loan, but he returned to Old Trafford that summer.

He was then shipped off a season-long loan to Chelsea, but failed to revive his form and the Blues decided against signing the winger permanently from United.

The Red Devils were unable to find any permanent suitors in the summer after relegating Sancho to the 'Bomb Squad', and he eventually signed for Villa on loan. The England international has only started three games for the Villans to date and questions are being asked about his future once again.