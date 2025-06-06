What's happening with Man Utd's new stadium? CEO Omar Berrada provides update on Old Trafford plans in latest financial update

Getty/GOAL/Man UtdSoham Mukherjee and Chris BurtonWhat's happening with Man Utd's new stadium? CEO Omar Berrada provides update on Old Trafford plans in latest financial updateManchester UnitedPremier LeagueManchester United CEO Omar Berrada has delivered an update on the club's ambitious plans to build a new £2 billion ($2.7bn) stadium.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMan Utd shared fiscal results of third quarterRecorded an operating profit of £0.7m in Q3 of 2024Berrada remains bullish about infrastructure upgradesFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱