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Man Utd warned against ‘utterly ridiculous’ Michael Carrick decision as Red Devils prepare to name next permanent manager
Interim success demands permanent reward
Carrick has transformed the mood at United since stepping in to replace Ruben Amorim, and the calls for him to be handed the reins full-time are growing deafening. Following a massive 1-0 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, which saw Matheus Cunha net the winner, the Red Devils have opened up a significant gap in the race for Champions League qualification. The win marks Carrick's eighth victory in 12 games, a run that has seen him collect 26 points - more than any other Premier League manager in that period.
Former United midfielder Hargreaves believes the evidence is now irrefutable. Speaking on TNT Sports, he claimed that the club's search for a new coach should start and end with the man currently in the dugout. "He’s proven that he can do the job," Hargreaves said. "Since he’s taken over, they've been the best team in the Premier League. They’ve beaten Man City and Arsenal, the two best teams in this division. He’s shown that he can set up a game plan on the counter; obviously, today they did something similar."
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Pundits vent fury at potential snub
The prospect of United looking elsewhere this summer has been met with disbelief by those watching the club's tactical evolution. Chelsea icon Cole was particularly scathing about the idea of the Red Devils hierarchy passing over Carrick for an outside appointment. "Realistically, I think it's secured," he said. "It's absurd to think of not giving it to him. He's come in, got more points than any other person in any other team. What more can you do? It would just be absurd, it wouldn't be a gamble, it would just be absurd [not to give it to him], he's proven it."
Hargreaves echoed those sentiments, adding: "Carrick understands the players and that’s probably why he’s there. He understands the pressure of playing for this football club. He puts the boys in the right positions where they need to play to succeed and they’re better in every capacity. So, to not give it to him after giving it to him, probably at the time when you wouldn’t have expected it, would be utterly ridiculous."
Carrick opens up on Old Trafford future
While the pundits are doing the talking for him, Carrick himself has been careful to remain professional, though he hasn't hidden his affection for the role. The former England international has admitted that he wants the job for the long haul, even if he remains at the mercy of the board's final decision. "I love being here. I understand the situation, it's a bit out my hands," Carrick admitted. "You want to be parts of nights like this, part of special things, create a team. I haven't got a time frame."
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Building a winning foundation
The turnaround under Carrick has been nothing short of remarkable, with the interim boss picking up 26 points since his arrival - more than any other manager in the division during that timeframe. He has focused on restoring morale and ensuring the squad respects the magnitude of representing the club.
"Make them feel good, make them understand and appreciate playing for this great club," Carrick explained. "It's easy to forget sometimes and the position that we're in. And then trying to put them in a shape which suited everyone. I think we can play better, I think there are loads of layers to come. We have good players, a good squad, and we just want to keep improving. We can play better, there's lots of layers to come but we've got results to build momentum and a foundation. We won't get carried away but we will enjoy the result tonight."