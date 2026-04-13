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Adhe Makayasa

Man Utd 'could use Manuel Ugarte' in swap deal involving Sandro Tonali amid Newcastle interest in Uruguayan midfielder

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Manchester United are considering using Manuel Ugarte as a makeweight in a potential summer swap deal to secure the signature of Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali. The Uruguayan international has struggled for consistent game time under interim manager Michael Carrick and could be offloaded to Tyneside to facilitate a major midfield overhaul at Old Trafford.

  • Midfielders in focus

    According to Football Insider, Newcastle have reignited their long-standing interest in Ugarte following recent reports in Uruguay that a January move for the midfielder was rejected by United. The Magpies have tracked the 25-year-old since his Sporting CP tenure, though his subsequent high-profile moves to PSG and Old Trafford are now viewed as underwhelming by recruitment specialists. Ugarte’s stock has fallen significantly since the turn of the year, with the Uruguayan failing to register a Premier League start since early January.

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    Old Trafford exit looms

    Ugarte has become a peripheral figure since Carrick’s appointment, slipping behind Kobbie Mainoo in the midfield pecking order. With a significant engine room overhaul planned as Casemiro departs, Newcastle remain alert to Ugarte’s situation, particularly as his long-term future looks increasingly unlikely if Carrick is appointed on a permanent basis. The Uruguayan remains under contract until 2029 following his £51 million arrival, yet his struggle to adapt to the current system’s tactical demands has made a summer departure a realistic prospect.

  • Tonali swap explored

    United are reportedly identifying Tonali as their primary midfield target, especially as they look set to lose out to rivals Manchester City in the race for Elliot Anderson. By leveraging Newcastle’s desire for Ugarte, the Red Devils hope to negotiate a creative deal for the Italian international, who remains under contract at St James' Park until June 2028. However, any such agreement would require Newcastle to sanction a premature exit for a key asset, a move that could face significant backlash from the Tyneside faithful.

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    Navigating the market

    The success of any potential swap hinges on Newcastle’s willingness to move early in the window as they face increasing competition for Ugarte from several elite European clubs. Eddie Howe’s side must balance their long-term interest in the Uruguayan with the risk of losing a key tactical asset in Tonali during a period of squad instability. With remaining matches in their domestic campaign, both clubs are now finalising their recruitment strategies ahead of what promises to be a transformative summer for their respective midfields.

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