More bad luck for Man Utd! Lisandro Martinez limps off during West Ham clash - having only just returned from four-month injury layoff

Brendan Madden
There was concerning news for Manchester United as defender Lisandro Martinez was forced off with injury during Sunday's clash with West Ham.

  • Martinez limps off after jarring knee in Coufal clash
  • Attempts to play on but makes way for Varane
  • Argentinian recently returned after 4 month absence

