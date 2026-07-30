Man Utd consider pouncing on Eddie Howe departure with bid for Newcastle full-back

United are exploring a blockbuster move for Hall amid ongoing managerial turmoil at St James' Park. The 21-year-old defender has emerged as the ideal long-term replacement for Shaw, whose current contract at Old Trafford expires next year.

Hall is reportedly eager to leave Tyneside following the sudden resignation of manager Howe, as per The Sun. The Newcastle boss recently stepped down in the wake of a heavy 4-1 pre-season defeat against Bristol City, leaving the club's preparations for the new campaign in complete disarray.







