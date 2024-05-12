Man Utd legend Nemanja Vidic reveals his favourite Premier League defenders with Arsenal and Tottenham stars both mentioned

Getty ImagesMitchell FrettonMan Utd legend Nemanja Vidic reveals his favourite Premier League defenders with Arsenal and Tottenham stars both mentionedPremier LeagueMicky van de VenWilliam SalibaGabrielTottenhamArsenalManchester United legend Nemanja Vidic has revealed his favourite defenders currently playing in the Premier League.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowVidic won five PL titles at Man UtdRegarded as one of the world's best defendersTottenham and Arsenal stars among his favourite picksArticle continues below