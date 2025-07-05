Man Utd learn Chelsea's cut-price Christopher Nkunku valuation amid uncertainty surrounding £52m flop's future
Manchester United learn Chelsea's cut-price valuation of Christopher Nkunku as the Reds Devils have shown interest in signing the French forward this summer. With the additions of Liam Delap and Joao Pedro to their squad from Ipswich and Brighton respectively, the Blues might consider offloading Nkunku who has been deemed surplus to manager Enzo Maresca's needs.
- Man Utd learn Nkunku's price
- Chelsea ready to sell Nkunku this summer
- Blues need to offload players