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Man Utd to cut ties with Joshua Zirkzee?! Striker instructs agent to engineer Old Trafford exit ahead of summer window
Dutchman 'discouraged and saddened' by bit-part role
Expectations were sky-high when Zirkzee arrived at Old Trafford from Bologna, but the dream has rapidly turned into a nightmare for the 24-year-old. The striker has found Premier League starts impossible to come by in 2026, managing a measly 28 minutes of action across the calendar year so far, with a recent benching against Aston Villa serving as the final straw.
The constant instability behind the scenes at Manchester United has reportedly taken its toll on the player’s morale. Reports from TuttoSport suggest that Zirkzee feels "discouraged and saddened" by his current standing in the squad, having failed to see the turnaround he expected following the managerial shifts at the club. The lack of game time has already seen him fall out of favor with the Netherlands national team, further fueling his desire to secure a fresh start.
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Agent working on summer move
With the relationship between player and club reaching a breaking point, Zirkzee’s representative, Kia Joorabchian, is already exploring avenues for a summer transfer. While the striker previously hesitated to leave in January, turning down interest from across Europe, his stance has now shifted significantly. The focus is firmly on a return to Serie A, where the forward enjoyed the most productive spell of his career.
Juventus are believed to be the frontrunners for his signature, viewing the Dutchman as a "low-cost opportunity" if United are willing to negotiate. The Bianconeri have long been admirers of the player and could look to structure a deal initially as a loan with an option to buy. With United’s valuation reportedly sliding toward the €25m-€30m mark, the Italian giants feel they have a genuine chance to strike a bargain for a player who once set the league alight.
Roma's pursuit complicated by managerial chaos
Juventus are not the only Italian side monitoring the situation, as Roma have previously expressed strong interest in acquiring the striker's services. However, the internal turmoil at Old Trafford has made any potential deal difficult to navigate. Roma sporting director Ricky Massara recently spoke on the pursuit, confirming that the dismissal of Ruben Amorim has altered the landscape of the transfer.
The Giallorossi chief was remarkably candid about the situation, stating: "He is a Manchester United centre-forward liked by many clubs, not just us. Naturally, the situation is different after this change of management, there are no contacts in progress, but I wouldn't focus on individual names." Despite the current silence, Roma remain desperate for firepower and could return to the table if Zirkzee remains on the periphery of the United first team under the next permanent manager.
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Uncertain future under Michael Carrick and beyond
For now, Zirkzee remains part of a squad that the United hierarchy considers too thin to allow senior departures during the middle of a campaign. There was a faint hope within the club that a new coaching setup might provide the clean slate Zirkzee needed to thrive in England. However, the player’s camp seems to have already made up their mind that his future lies elsewhere. While United may still hold out for a higher fee than the rumored €25m, especially with interest from other Premier League clubs potentially driving up the price, the momentum is behind a return to the continent. Unless Zirkzee can undergo a dramatic transformation in his goalscoring output before the end of the season, a summer exit appears to be the only logical conclusion for all parties involved.
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