Getty Images Sport
Man Utd draw up surprising plans for Jarrod Bowen transfer swoop as Red Devils join Liverpool & Chelsea in race for West Ham captain
Red Devils ready to pounce on Hammers relegation
United are keeping a very close eye on the situation at the London Stadium as West Ham face the grim reality of potential relegation. According to reports from The Guardian, the Red Devils are prepared to take advantage of the Hammers' plight, with the east London club likely needing to raise upwards of £100 million in transfer fees if they drop into the Championship.
While Bowen has been a talismanic figure for West Ham, the lure of Champions League football at Old Trafford could prove too much to resist. United have already secured their place in Europe’s elite competition following a vital victory over Liverpool, and the recruitment team is now shifting focus toward adding proven Premier League quality to the squad.
- Getty Images Sport
Surprising positional shift planned for Bowen
The most intriguing aspect of United's interest lies in how they plan to use the 29-year-old. Despite Bowen spending the vast majority of his career as a right winger or a makeshift centre-forward, United officials reportedly see him as a primary option for the left-wing slot. It is an unusual tactical pivot that suggests the club is looking for more versatility in their frontline.
During his time at West Ham, Bowen has rarely been deployed on the left flank, but his work rate and clinical finishing are viewed as traits that can translate across the forward line. With the club expected to appoint Michael Carrick as their permanent head coach on a two-year deal, these tactical blueprints indicate a fresh vision for the post-Amorim era at Old Trafford.
Bowen opens up on transfer speculation
The England international has not stayed silent regarding his future, admitting that he undergoes a period of reflection at the conclusion of every campaign. The West Ham skipper is fully aware of the mounting interest from the league's heavyweights and will likely have a difficult decision to make once the season concludes after the final matchday and relegation decider against Leeds United. Speaking to Sky Sports about his future, Bowen said: "I've done it since I've been at Hull. I sit down at the end of every season and think, what's best for me? What do I feel? What's my gut feeling? And then make a decision and go with it there."
- AFP
Transfer battle looms with Chelsea and Liverpool
United are far from alone in their pursuit of the Hammers star. Liverpool have long been credited with an interest in Bowen as a potential long-term successor to their own attacking stars, while Chelsea are also monitoring the situation as they continue their aggressive recruitment strategy under their current ownership group.
With West Ham's financial position potentially compromised by a drop to the second tier, a bidding war could break out between the three giants. However, United's guaranteed Champions League status and the impending permanent arrival of Carrick as manager could give them the edge in what is shaping up to be one of the summer's most talked-about transfer sagas.