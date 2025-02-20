Man Utd flop Antony told why ‘it’s not going to be easy’ to continue his red-hot start at Real Betis despite being ‘perfect’ for La Liga as club’s ex-boss weighs in on £85m winger Antony Manchester United Real Betis Premier League LaLiga

Manchester United flop Antony has been told why “it’s not going to be easy” for him to maintain red-hot form during a loan spell at Real Betis.