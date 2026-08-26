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Man Utd launch late Eduardo Camavinga move! £43m bid planned as Real Madrid star's future comes into focus
Red Devils eye shock Bernabeu raid
Manchester United are ready to test Real Madrid's resolve with a significant late-window approach for Camavinga. According to reports from Spanish outlet Cadena SER, the Premier League giants have identified the versatile midfielder as a primary target to bolster their squad. The 23-year-old, who joined Real Madrid from Rennes in the summer of 2021, is under contract at the Santiago Bernabeu until the summer of 2029. Despite previous additions this summer, the hierarchy at Old Trafford appears determined to secure a marquee signing that would transform the technical profile of the team's midfield unit.
The interest comes at a curious time for the Spanish club, where former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has recently taken the reins. Mourinho had previously suggested that Real Madrid's incoming business for the summer was completed, but a formal offer for a player currently struggling for regular minutes might force a rethink. Camavinga made 43 appearances in all competitions for Real Madrid last season, registering two goals and one assist, but his role appears limited under the new management, having played just 10 minutes off the bench in their season-opening 2-1 victory over Espanyol.
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Midfield struggles spark late activity
The sudden move for Camavinga is being viewed by some as a reaction to United's recent on-field performances. Carrick's side endured a particularly underwhelming outing, suffering a 2-0 defeat against Hull City in a match that raised serious questions about the depth and balance of the current midfield options.
Carrick has already been active in the market, bringing in the likes of Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos, and most recently securing the services of long-term target Carlos Baleba from Brighton. However, the opportunity to sign a talent like Camavinga - who boasts a decorated trophy haul at Real Madrid including two La Liga titles and two Champions League crowns among numerous other honors - is seemingly too good to pass up.
Competition from Chelsea and squad priorities
United are not the only Premier League club monitoring the situation, as Chelsea are also reportedly in the race for the 23-year-old. Reports from Spain indicate that the Red Devils have roughly £80 million left in their transfer kitty, which they intend to split between the pursuit of Camavinga and Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde.
The club has explored several options to fix the defensive vacancy, including a long-standing interest in Lewis Hall and more recent links to Arsenal youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly. Despite these numerous targets, the club has yet to finalize a deal for a new left-back, making the final days of the window incredibly high-stakes.
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Obstacles remain in late recruitment drive
While the ambition is clear, United face significant hurdles in convincing their top targets to make the move. Recent reports suggest that Balde prefers to remain at Barcelona rather than move to Manchester, dealing a blow to Carrick's defensive plans. Nonetheless, United remain hopeful of securing Camavinga, knowing he is currently out of favor at the Bernabeu where Mourinho seems to prefer Aurelien Tchouameni, Federico Valverde, and new signing Bernardo Silva in his starting line-up.
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