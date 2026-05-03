Shock as Man Utd keen on signing Dutch forward who couldn't get in Aston Villa's team & left in January

While Malen is now one of the most talked-about strikers in Europe, his time under Emery at Villa Park was much more subdued. Speaking about the player’s departure and subsequent success, the Villa boss earlier this week admitted that the presence of Ollie Watkins made it difficult for the Dutchman to find his rhythm at the club.

"It's a loan with an option to buy, which Roma will exercise given his results. And for that reason, I'd like to say again that I'm very happy for him, because he's a good guy and a good player. Here he faced competition from Watkins, so he played less for that reason, and I thought he should play more as a striker. He sometimes played alongside Watkins, so I think he's finding the perfect spot at Roma and has played every game to exploit his qualities and score goals. I'm very happy for him because he's also a good guy. And I hope he continues to score goals," Emery said.