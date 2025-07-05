Dominic Calvert-Lewin Everton 2024Getty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Man Utd make shock move to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin as Ruben Amorim keen to snap up striker on free transfer after departure from Everton

D. Calvert-LewinManchester UnitedTransfersPremier LeagueEverton

Manchester United are reportedly contemplating making a shock move to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin on a free transfer after his departure from Everton. With financial caution dictating this summer’s recruitment strategy, Amorim is believed to be keen on bolstering the squad with low-risk, high-upside signings, with Calvert-Lewin fitting the bill perfectly.

  • United eager to bolster their attack
  • Have set their sights on Calvert-Lewin
  • High wage demands could be a complication
