Man Utd women confirm signing of ‘phenomenal’ Germany international Lea Schuller from Bayern Munich

Heeding manager Marc Skinner’s call for “aggression” in the winter market, United have been on the front foot ahead of the return of the Women’s Super League in early January.

Frustrated by what he perceived to be a lack of transfer activity in the summer, Skinner urged the United hierarchy to bolster his squad as the club prepare to compete in four competitions in the second half of the season.

When asked if the club could make any new signings before United lock horns with Arsenal on Saturday 10 January, Skinner said: “I would hope to have one of two players potentially before then. We need three or four in the window. It is a great opportunity to build. The market is crazy but we are talking about it.

“We need depth so the quality doesn't drop in certain areas when we have to rotate. The (players) won't like it because they won't want to rotate but we need to be aggressive.”

While United have made excellent strides in the Women’s Champions League this season, reaching the knockout stages for the first time in the club’s history, two wins from their last five WSL games has seen them slip nine points behind leaders Manchester City.