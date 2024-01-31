'I'm not the person who decides' - Man Utd star Casemiro swerves questions over Erik ten Hag's future as manager but backs beleaguered Red Devils to succeed under Sir Jim Ratcliffe & INEOS

'I'm not the person who decides' - Man Utd star Casemiro swerves questions over Erik ten Hag's future as manager but backs beleaguered Red Devils to succeed under Sir Jim Ratcliffe & INEOSJames HunsleyGettyManchester UnitedErik ten HagCasemiroPremier LeagueManchester United midfielder Casemiro refused to be drawn into a discussion about Erik ten Hag's future at the helm.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowTen Hag enduring terrible second seasonCasemiro refuses to comment on Dutchman's futureBut backs United under Ratcliffe and INEOS